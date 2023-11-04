New Delhi: Promising to add delight to the world of comedy and storytelling, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife-director, Tahira Kashyap brings to you - 'Sharmajee Ki Beti.' At a film festival , the front row were graced by the the cast and crew of 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' - Arista Mehta, Divya Dutta, Vanshika Taparia, Parvin Dabas, Sharib Hashmi, Director Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Producers Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar.

Speaking about the movie Ayushmann said, "I have been a part of this journey from the beginning. I have read the script of the film and even watched the edits. I'm really excited about this one; it is a cute gem of a film. I have seen her work really hard, and we are finally seeing it on the big screen, so we are very excited about it."

Speaking of the film and her association with Applause Entertainment the director Tahira Kashyap said, "It's the first time I am going to see the film on the big screen. I always had this story in my mind, and my vision was always to have a comedy and quirky touch to it. It's a happy comedy film, and I hope people love it. Our team at Applause is all men, and to be backed by them for a women-oriented movie is great because that means they believe in it too."

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann also posted a picture of the couple with the heartfelt caption, "Att machai hui hai is ladki ne. Att is a word for tabahi or may be hadh in punjabi. Yesterday was an amalgamation of a lot of specials and emotions. It was our anniversary, karva chauth and most importantly screening of her directorial debut #Sharmajeekibeti at @mumbaifilmfestival. And it was such a heartwarming reception of her labor of love. It was like the best gift. Stay beautiful @tahirakashyap inside out"