Dream Girl 2 Poster Unveils Ayushmann’s Dazzling Pooja And Karamveer Avatars

The excitement for Dream Girl 2 reached new heights as Ayushmann Khurrana finally unveiled his dual avatar as Pooja in the first-look poster. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is a sequel to the 2019 box-office hit, Dream Girl. This time, Ayushmann will be seen alongside Ananya Panday, who plays the female lead. The film's initial release in July was pushed back, as the makers emphasised perfecting the VFX work for Ayushmann's character. Producer Ekta Kapoor stated that they wanted to ensure Ayushmann's Pooja looked flawless and provide the audience with the best cinematic experience possible.

Soon, fans can see Ayushmann Khurrana’s extraordinary transformation as Pooja, the character who talks to clients in a female voice, just like in the first installment.

Dream Girl 2's first look poster captures the essence of the movie, showcasing Ayushmann Khurrana in a dazzling avatar as Pooja. Dressed in a shiny blouse and skirt, he playfully holds a lipstick near his lips. The poster cleverly reflects Pooja’s real self as Ayushmann’s character, Karamveer, in the mirror, donning a white shirt. This intriguing setup sets the stage for an exciting narrative filled with humour and entertainment.



In the run-up to the film's release, the makers engaged audiences with fun collaboration videos featuring Pooja having flirtatious conversations with characters from other Bollywood films. Ayushmann Khurrana’s witty banter with Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan created a buzz and left fans eagerly awaiting the film's arrival.

Dream Girl 2 also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa, promising an ensemble cast and a laughter-filled cinematic experience.

Produced by Ekta R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl 2 aims to recreate the success of its predecessor, which grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide. With the perfect blend of comedy, romance, and Ayushmann Khurrana’s impeccable acting prowess, the film is set to hit theaters on August 25, offering a delightful treat to moviegoers and reaffirming Ayushmann’s reputation as the master of unconventional roles.