article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' inches closer to hit Rs 50 cr mark at Box Office

It features Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal parts.  

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently riding high on the success of his latest release 'Article 15'. The Anubhav Sinha film has gained ground on a solid positive word of mouth publicity.

The film faced tough competition from Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' at the ticket counters but still managed to gather a decent viewership. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: #Article15 braves new releases [#SpiderMan], holdover titles [#KabirSingh], cricket matches [#CWC19] and torrential rains, yet stays strong... Nears ₹ 50 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 2.65 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 46.21 cr. India biz.

The critics and masses have given it a big thumbs up and hailed the performances.

The film is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha. It features Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal parts.

The storyline is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Ayushmann plays a cop in the movie and this is the first time he has essayed a police officer on-screen.

 

article 15Ayushmann Khurranaarticle 15 collectionsarticle 15 box office collections
