Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' new poster out! See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture 'Article 15'. The film is helmed by Anubhav Sinha. The investigative drama is produced by Benaras Media Works.

The makers have unveiled a new poster of the movie. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new poster. Check it out:

“This Friday... Ayushmann Khurrana... New poster of #Article15... Costars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub... Directed by Anubhav Sinha.”

'Article 15' is scheduled to hit the screens on June 28, 2019.

The film is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha. It features Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal parts.

The storyline is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Ayushmann plays a cop in the movie and this is the first time he will be seen playing a police officer on-screen.