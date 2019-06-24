close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' new poster out! See inside

'Article 15' is scheduled to hit the screens on June 28, 2019.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer &#039;Article 15&#039; new poster out! See inside
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture 'Article 15'. The film is helmed by Anubhav Sinha. The investigative drama is produced by Benaras Media Works.

The makers have unveiled a new poster of the movie. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new poster. Check it out:

“This Friday... Ayushmann Khurrana... New poster of #Article15... Costars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub... Directed by Anubhav Sinha.”

'Article 15' is scheduled to hit the screens on June 28, 2019.

The film is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha. It features Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal parts.

The storyline is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Ayushmann plays a cop in the movie and this is the first time he will be seen playing a police officer on-screen.

 

Tags:
Ayushmann Khurranaarticle 15article 15 release date
Next
Story

Is Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding the real reason behind 'Street Dancer 3D' delay?

Must Watch

PT1M

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories