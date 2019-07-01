close

article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' stays steady at Box Office

Ayushmann's filmography boasts of some incredible work especially his last two-three releases such as 'Badhaai Ho', 'Andhadhun' and now 'Article 15'.

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release 'Article 15' has managed to maintain a steady ground despite facing tough competition from Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' at the Box Office. The movie has earned rave reviews from critics and is showered with positive feedback from masses.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: “#Article15 has a healthy weekend... Ample growth on Day 2 and 3... Metros strong, driving its biz... #KabirSingh wave + #INDvENG #CWC19 cricket match [on Sun] restrict overall growth... Weekdays crucial... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr. Total: ₹ 20.04 cr. India biz.”

'Article 15' is directed by 'Mulk' fame director Anubhav Sinha.

The movie hit the screens on June 28, 2019.

The film is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha. It features Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal parts.

The storyline is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Ayushmann plays a cop in the movie and this is the first time he has essayed a police officer on-screen.

 

 

 

