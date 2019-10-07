Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl' Box Office report

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Dream Girl' has managed to maintain a steady pace at the Box Office, despite facing massive competition from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War'.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote:

#DreamGirl nears *lifetime biz* of #BadhaaiHo, #AyushmannKhurrana’s highest grossing film... [Week 4] Fri 50 lakhs, Sat 80 lakhs, Sun 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 135.25 cr. #India biz.

#DreamGirl biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr

Week 2: ₹ 38.60 cr

Week 3: ₹ 22.05 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 2.40 cr

Total: ₹ 135.25 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.#DreamGirl benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 4

₹ 75 cr: Day 8

₹ 100 cr: Day 11

₹ 125 cr: Day 17#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2019

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The movie stars Ayushmann, Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles with Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz play pivotal parts.

Ayushmann has movies like Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo, keeping him busy in 2019 and 2020 so far.

The film released on September 13, 2019.