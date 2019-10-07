close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
dream girl

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl' Box Office report

Ayushmann has movies like Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo, keeping him busy in 2019 and 2020 so far.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer &#039;Dream Girl&#039; Box Office report
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Dream Girl' has managed to maintain a steady pace at the Box Office, despite facing massive competition from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War'.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote:

#DreamGirl nears *lifetime biz* of #BadhaaiHo, #AyushmannKhurrana’s highest grossing film... [Week 4] Fri 50 lakhs, Sat 80 lakhs, Sun 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 135.25 cr. #India biz.

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The movie stars Ayushmann, Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles with Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz play pivotal parts.

Ayushmann has movies like Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo, keeping him busy in 2019 and 2020 so far.

The film released on September 13, 2019.

Tags:
dream girldream girl collectionsDream Girl box office collectionsAyushmann KhurranaNushrat Bharucha
Next
Story

Daniel Craig looks dapper as James Bond

Must Watch

PT3M23S

Maharashtra Elections: Top 10 News stories