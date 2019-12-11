हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl streaming on ZEE5

The comedy-drama did an amazing run at the box office and is now all set to release on ZEE5.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl streaming on ZEE5

India's largest video streaming platform ZEE5 is all set to premiere one of the recent, most critically acclaimed films and an audience favourite Dream Girl. 

The biggest ever first-day opener for Ayushmann, Dream Girl is a comedy film based in a small town. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a cross-gender actor whose female voice impersonation begets attention from others. Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz feature in supporting roles.   

Watch the Dream Girl here: https://www.zee5.com/movies/details/dream-girl/0-0-96839

The comedy-drama did an amazing run at the box office and is now all set to release on ZEE5.

ZEE5 has a robust film library with a fantastic curation of films. From URI- The Surgical Strike, Simmba, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath, PADMAN, Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, Parmanu, The Tashkent Files, The Accidental Prime Minister to Judgementall Hai Kya, Jabariya Jodi most recently, ZEE5 continues to present its viewers with a great Bollywood line-up of movies.

 

Tags:
Ayushmann Khurranadream girlZEE5
Next
Story

Himesh Reshammiya: 'Happy Hardy And Heer' is about friend zoning

Must Watch

PT14M22S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 11th December 2019