Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl streaming on ZEE5

India's largest video streaming platform ZEE5 is all set to premiere one of the recent, most critically acclaimed films and an audience favourite Dream Girl.

The biggest ever first-day opener for Ayushmann, Dream Girl is a comedy film based in a small town. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a cross-gender actor whose female voice impersonation begets attention from others. Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz feature in supporting roles.

Watch the Dream Girl here: https://www.zee5.com/movies/details/dream-girl/0-0-96839

The comedy-drama did an amazing run at the box office and is now all set to release on ZEE5.

ZEE5 has a robust film library with a fantastic curation of films. From URI- The Surgical Strike, Simmba, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath, PADMAN, Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, Parmanu, The Tashkent Files, The Accidental Prime Minister to Judgementall Hai Kya, Jabariya Jodi most recently, ZEE5 continues to present its viewers with a great Bollywood line-up of movies.