Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl takes Box Office by storm

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has once again with Dream Girl proved that there isn't anything that he cannot do. From playing a visually-impaired man to man who can talk in a female's voice, Ayushmann has owned every character he has played. His latest outing too got rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.

The film has also witnessed humungous growth at the Box Office in a span of three days.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#DreamGirl runs riot at the BO... Packs a fantastic total, setting the BO on on Day 2 and 3... Trends better than #Raazi [₹ 32.94 cr], #Stree [₹ 32.27 cr] and #Uri [₹ 35.73 cr]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 44.57 cr. #India biz. "

Dream Girl has also emerged to be Ayushmann's highest-grossing film in the past three years.

Sharing the overall collections, Taran tweeted, "#AyushmannKhurrana versus #AyushmannKhurrana... *Opening Weekend* biz:

2019: #DreamGirl ₹ 44.57 cr

2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 45.70 cr [extended 4-day wknd]

2019: #Article15 ₹ 20.04 cr

2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 15 cr

2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan ₹ 14.46 cr

2017: #BareillyKiBarfi ₹ 11.52 cr."

Dream Girl has been produced under the banner of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The film released on September 13, 2019.