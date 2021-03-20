हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up shoot for action-thriller 'Anek'

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share the news alongside a series of photos from the sets of the film, including his last shot, a picture with the director and his core team.

Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up shoot for action-thriller &#039;Anek&#039;
File Photo

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has concluded shooting for his next feature film 'Anek'. The action-thriller movie reunites Khurrana and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha after their 2019 critically-acclaimed feature 'Article 15'. The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday evening to share the news alongside a series of photos from the sets of the film, including his last shot, a picture with the director and his core team.

"It's a wrap! #Anek is very very special. It's full of surprises. An untouched subject. A very important new age cinema," Khurrana captioned the post. "Why do I get emotional on the last day of shoot? Coz I will never get to play that character again. I will miss playing Joshua. I will miss North East," he wrote.

Backed by Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film is set to release on September 17.

Khurrana has also a romantic-drama, titled 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', up for release in theatres on July 9. The Abhishek Kapoor-directed movie will also feature Vaani Kapoor. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ayushmann KhurranaAnek filmAnek photo galleryAyushmann Khurrana photoAyushmann Khurrana marriage
Next
Story

John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi's 'Mumbai Saga' FULL HD version leaked online, Tamilrockers at it again!

Must Watch

PT59S

Viral Video : Fight between woman and bmc worker for mask