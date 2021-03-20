Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up shoot for action-thriller 'Anek'

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has concluded shooting for his next feature film 'Anek'. The action-thriller movie reunites Khurrana and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha after their 2019 critically-acclaimed feature 'Article 15'. The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday evening to share the news alongside a series of photos from the sets of the film, including his last shot, a picture with the director and his core team.

"It's a wrap! #Anek is very very special. It's full of surprises. An untouched subject. A very important new age cinema," Khurrana captioned the post. "Why do I get emotional on the last day of shoot? Coz I will never get to play that character again. I will miss playing Joshua. I will miss North East," he wrote.

Backed by Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film is set to release on September 17.

Khurrana has also a romantic-drama, titled 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', up for release in theatres on July 9. The Abhishek Kapoor-directed movie will also feature Vaani Kapoor.