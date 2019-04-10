हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhadhun

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' beats 'Shazam' at China Box Office

The film has raced past Hollywood blockbuster 'Shazam' starring Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer and Djimon Hounsou in the lead roles.

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Andhadhun&#039; beats &#039;Shazam&#039; at China Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Sriram Raghavan's 'Andhadhun' not only created a storm in the domestic market upon its release but also set the cash registers ringing in China. The movie opened in China last week and has been well-received by the audiences there.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: “#AndhaDhun continues to shine at ticket counters in #China... Goes ahead of #Hollywood biggie #Shazam [on Tue], now occupies No 2 position... Truly unstoppable... Mon $ 1.46 mn, Tue $ 1.39 mn. Total: $ 16.66 mn [₹ 115.22 cr].”

The film has raced past Hollywood blockbuster 'Shazam' starring Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer and Djimon Hounsou in the lead roles.

'Andhadhun' features Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. It happens to be inspired by the 2010 French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner).

The black comedy thriller has been written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. It has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

In India, 'Andhadhun' released on October 5, 2018.

 

Tags:
Andhadhunandhadhun china box office collectionsAndhadhun collectionAyushmann KhurranaShazam
Next
Story

Student Of The Year 2 new poster out, trailer to be unveiled on this date—See inside

Must Watch

PT1M35S

Top 10 News: Watch top stories of the hour