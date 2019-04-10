Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' beats 'Shazam' at China Box Office

New Delhi: Sriram Raghavan's 'Andhadhun' not only created a storm in the domestic market upon its release but also set the cash registers ringing in China. The movie opened in China last week and has been well-received by the audiences there.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: “#AndhaDhun continues to shine at ticket counters in #China... Goes ahead of #Hollywood biggie #Shazam [on Tue], now occupies No 2 position... Truly unstoppable... Mon $ 1.46 mn, Tue $ 1.39 mn. Total: $ 16.66 mn [₹ 115.22 cr].”

The film has raced past Hollywood blockbuster 'Shazam' starring Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer and Djimon Hounsou in the lead roles.

'Andhadhun' features Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. It happens to be inspired by the 2010 French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner).

The black comedy thriller has been written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. It has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

In India, 'Andhadhun' released on October 5, 2018.