Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun becomes third highest grossing Hindi film in China

New Delhi: Talented B-Town find Ayushmann Khurrana must be a happy man now. His last release 'Andhadhun' not only won him accolades in the country but has also taken the China Box Office by storm. The fans have given it a big thumbs up and it has become the third highest grossing Indian film there.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: “#AndhaDhun crosses $ 47 million in #China... Slowed down since #AvengersEndgame release, hence $ 50 million was ruled out... But the job is done... Third highest grossing *Indian film* in #China... Total till 2 May 2019: $ 47.29 million [₹ 327.67 cr].”

#AndhaDhun crosses $ 47 million in #China... Slowed down since #AvengersEndgame release, hence $ 50 million was ruled out... But the job is done... Third highest grossing *Indian film* in #China... Total till 2 May 2019: $ 47.29 million [₹ 327.67 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 3, 2019

In India, 'Andhadhun' released on October 5, 2018. 'Andhadhun' features Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. It happens to be inspired by the 2010 French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner).

The black comedy thriller has been written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. It has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

With 'Avengers: Endgame' releasing, 'Andhadhun' collections have been hit but nonetheless, the film has emerged as a big gainer at the ticket counters.

'Andhadhun' has been directed by maverick filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.