Andhadhun

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' continues to rule China Box Office

The black comedy thriller has been written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao.

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' continues to rule China Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented face Ayushmann Khurrana is on cloud nine these days. Well, why not? After all, his last release 'Andhadhun' received high acclaim not just in India but also abroad. Maverick filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's thriller comedy released in China a few days back and guess what? Much like in India, the film has taken the Box Office by storm there.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: “#AndhaDhun continues to surprise in #China... Biz on [second] Mon [$ 1.46 mn] is at par with [first] Mon [$ 1.47 mn]... Speaks of the terrific trending... [Week 2] Fri $ 2.04 mn, Sat $ 4.47 mn, Sun $ 3.80 mn, Mon $ 1.46 mn. Total: $ 31.57 mn [₹ 219.88 cr].”

The black comedy thriller has been written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. It has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

In India, 'Andhadhun' released on October 5, 2018. Andhadhun' features Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. It happens to be inspired by the 2010 French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner).

The film has maintained its victory march in China and looks like it is going to continue it for a while.

 

Andhadhunandhadhun china box office collectionsAyushmann KhurranaTabuRadhika ApteSriram Raghavan
