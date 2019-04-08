Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' creates a storm in China—Check Box Office collections

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Ayushmann Khurrana's last release 'Andhadhun' not only won accolades for its screenplay and performances by the stars but has not set the China Box Office on fire. The movie released in China last week and is already inching closer to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote: “#AndhaDhun springs a surprise in #China... Surpasses all expectations... Nears ₹ 100 cr [Gross BOC] in its *extended* weekend... Weekdays will give an idea of *lifetime biz*...

Wed $ 1.32 mn

Thu $ 1.78 mn

Fri $ 3.39 mn

Sat $ 4.05 mn

Sun $ 3.18 mn

Total: $ 13.72 mn [₹ 95.38 cr]”

The film features Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. It happens to be inspired by the 2010 French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner).

The black comedy thriller has been written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. It has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

It is directed by Sriram Raghavan. In India, 'Andhadhun' released on October 5, 2018.