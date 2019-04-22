Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun crosses Rs 300 crore mark in China

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana delivered his most successful film Abndhadhun in 2018. The film not only got rave reviews from the audience, it went on to become one of the highest grossers at the Box Office. However, now the film has plans to conquer the China Box Office as it has earned over Rs 300.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#AndhaDhun crosses ₹ 300 cr in #China... Eyes $ 50 million mark... Emerges the third highest grossing *Indian film* in #China... [Week 3] Fri $ 1.61 mn, Sat $ 3.45 mn, Sun $ 2.93 mn. Total: $ 43.45 million [₹ 303.36 cr]"

Andhadhun is the third highest grossing Indian film in China. The first position has been grabbed with Aamir Khan

's Dangal and Secret Superstar starring the same actor is the second highest grossing film in China.

Adarsh took to Twitter to share the names of top five highest grossing Indian films.

"Top 5... Highest grossing *Indian films* in China...

1. #Dangal

2. #SecretSuperstar

3. #AndhaDhun

4. #BajrangiBhaijaan

5. #HindiMedium

Released as Piano Player in China, Andhadhun is inspired by the 2010 French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner).

The black comedy thriller has been written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. It has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.