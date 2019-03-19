Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' to release in China as 'Piano Player'—See poster

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented star Ayushmann Khurrana delivered one of his biggest hits so far 'Andhadhun'. The movie went on to win a million hearts and created a storm amongst viewers. Both critics and the audience loved the movie and applauded the performances.

The quirky entertainer by Sriram Raghavan released in India on October 5, 2018. After its stupendous success back home, the movie is now set to release in China as 'Piano Player'.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details and new poster on Twitter. He wrote: “#Xclusiv: #AndhaDhun gets a release date in #China: 3 April 2019... Titled #PianoPlayer for the local audiences, it will release in 5000+ screens there... Poster for #China:”

The stars Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The movie is inspired by the 2010 French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner). The black comedy thriller was written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao.

It has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.