Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' first look poster out! See inside

New Delhi: After featuring in blockbuster hits like 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Andhadhun', the talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in 'Article 15'. The investigative drama is directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Benaras Media Works.

The makers have unveiled the first look poster of the movie which looks thrilling and dreadful. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the poster. He wrote: “Teaser out today... Ayushmann Khurrana in the first look poster of #Article15... Costars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub... Directed by Anubhav Sinha... 28 June 2019 release.”

The teaser of 'Article 15' will be unveiled today.

The film is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha. It features Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal parts.

The storyline is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Ayushmann plays a cop in the movie and this is the first time he will be seen playing a police officer on-screen.

'Article 15' is scheduled to hit the screens on June 28, 2019.