Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' nears half-century at Box Office

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Ayushmann Khurrana is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Article 15'. The movie has garnered a positive response from the audiences as the performances of the actors has been appreciated widely.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: #Article15 nears half-century [₹ 50 cr] mark... Biz was hit by #INDvNZ cricket match [#CWC19] on [second] Tue... [Week 2] Fri 2.65 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 5.35 cr, Mon 2.02 cr, Tue 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 49.48 cr. India biz.

The film faced tough competition from Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' at the ticket counters but still managed to gather a decent viewership.

Kabir Singh is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha. It features Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal parts.

The storyline is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Ayushmann plays a cop in the movie and this is the first time he has essayed a police officer on-screen.