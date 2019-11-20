Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' inches towards Rs 100 crore mark at box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: The handsome and very talented Ayushmann Khurrana is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Bala'. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles and received a thumbs up from the audience as well as critics.

'Bala' is one of those content-rich films that should not be missed!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's latest collections on Twitter and it has emerged a winner already! By minting over Rs 95 crores, the 'Bala' is now a few steps away from the covered Rs 100 crore club!

Adarsh wrote, “#Bala is rock-steady... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 95.04 cr. #India biz.”

The film has been helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Its plot revolves around a man named Bala who suffers from premature balding and is seeking a cure for his problem.