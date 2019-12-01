हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bala

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' refuses to stop at the box office—Check out collections

'Bala' is an out-and-out comic entertainer with an underlying message that is hard to miss. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Bala&#039; refuses to stop at the box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana is known for choosing content-rich films and has added another feather to his cap with 'Bala', his latest release. The film's success is reaching new heights every day and it refuses to stop at the box office despite new releases like 'Marjaavaan', 'Pagalpanti' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

'Bala' stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar as female leads and hit the silver screens on November 7, 2019.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#Bala continues to score, despite multiple films in the marketplace... [Week 4] Fri 65 lakhs, Sat 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 111.88 cr. #India biz.”

'Bala' is an out-and-out comic entertainer with an underlying message that is hard to miss. The film is based on the life of a man named Bala who suffers from premature balding and is seeking a solution for his problem.

The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Amar Kaushik.

So, have you watched 'Bala' in the theatres yet?

BalaAyushmann KhurranaBhumi PednekarYami Gautam
