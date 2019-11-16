close

The man of the hour, Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Bala is on a record-breaking spree at the Box Office. The film has maintained its momentum and the numbers are only increasing with time.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala remains steady at the Box Office

New Delhi: The man of the hour, Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Bala is on a record-breaking spree at the Box Office. The film has maintained its momentum and the numbers are only increasing with time.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Bala is steady... Biz should gather momentum on [second] Sat and Sun... Multiplexes should witness substantial growth, taking it closer to ₹ 100 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr. Total: ₹ 76 cr. #India biz.

The film is eyeing to join the coveted 100 crore club in the coming week.

Bala revolving around the struggles of a man facing premature balding, stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

Apart from Bhumi, Ayushmanna and Yami, the film stars Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa feature in supporting roles.

The movie released on November 7, 2019.

