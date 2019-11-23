Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' scores a century at box office!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has added another box office hit to his collection. The actor's latest outing, 'Bala' has now scored a perfect 100 at the box office and it is indeed celebration time for the entire team! The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles and had been high on the buzzword ever since its rib-tickling trailer unveiled.

It is one of those content-rich films that should not be missed!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's collections on Twitter and wrote, “#Bala is (100) Not Out... Continues to attract ample footfalls at multiplexes... [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 100.15 cr. #India biz.”

The film has been helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Its plot revolves around a man named Bala who suffers from premature balding and is seeking a cure for his problem.

Despite new box office releases, 'Bala' remains unfazed and maintains its steady run.

Here's wishing heartiest congratulations to team 'Bala'!