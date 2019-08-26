Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' teaser out, actor back with yet another comic ride—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, Ayushmann Khurrana is back with yet another rib-tickling satire comedy-drama. The actor's upcoming venture 'Bala' is high on the buzz word, especially after the makers released its rib-tickling teaser.

The movie stars Ayushmann, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

Watch the funny teaser here:

Besides the lead trio, 'Bala' features Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The teaser shows Ayushmann riding a bike with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Koi Na Koi Chahiye' track playing in the background.

He can be seen recreating SRK's bike scene from 'Deewana'. However, he is interrupted after his semi-bald look is 'uncapped'. And with this twist in the tale, a change of track happens as well.

Soon we see him singing the Rajesh Khanna song 'Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai' from 'Kati Patang'.

The story of 'Bala' is about a man who is balding prematurely and how he battles it.

The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.