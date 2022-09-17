Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' to clash with Kartik Aaryan's 'Satyaprem ki Katha'

NewsEntertainmentMovies
Makers of `Dream Girl 2`, on Friday, officially announced the release date of their film with a special announcement video.

 

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday`s upcoming comedy film `Dream Girl 2` is all set to face a big Bollywood clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani`s upcoming musical saga `Satyaprem Ki Katha`.

Makers of `Dream Girl 2`, on Friday, officially announced the release date of their film with a special announcement video.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film also stars actors like Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

`Dream Girl 2` is all set to clash with the upcoming musical saga film `Satyaprem Ki Katha` on June 29, 2023. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently announced the release date of his next romantic film with a special post on his social media account.

Along with Kartik, the film also features actor Kiara Advani in the lead role. The `Dhamaka` actor is currently flying high on the success of his recently released horror comedy film `Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2` which collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office.

Apart from him, Kiara`s last two releases `Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2` and `JugJugg Jeeyo` both were declared hits at the box office.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann`s last film `Anek` and Ananya Panday`s recently released action film `Liger` failed to impress the audience. Only time will tell which film impresses the audience the most.

Kartik will be also seen in director Rohit Dhawan`s `Shehzada` and in director Hansal Mehta`s next `Captain India`. Kiara, on the other hand, will be next seen in `Govinda Naam Mera` alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Apart from them, Ayushmann will be next seen in `An Action Hero` alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.

