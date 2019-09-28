Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl continues glorious run at the Box Office

close

Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl has maintained solid grip at the Box Office. The business is relatively higher in the third week as compared to the second week.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl has maintained solid grip at the Box Office. The business is relatively higher in the third week as compared to the second week.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#DreamGirl maintains a strong grip... Biz on [third] Fri is higher than [second] Tue, Wed and Thu... [Week 3] Fri 3.40 cr. Total: ₹ 114.20 cr. #India biz."

This Ayushmann starrer is his highest opener at the Box Office till date. 

Ayushmann proved his mettle as an actor once again with Dream Girl. The film featured him in a yet another quirky role that was loved by the audience and the critics alike.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl also starred Nushrat Bharucha, Anu Kapoor in pivotal roles. It was produced under the banner of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

Ayushmann Khurranadream girlNushrat Bharucha
