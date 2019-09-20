Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' enjoys a fab week at Box Office

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Dream Girl' has set the Box Office on fire. The audience has loved the performances of the stars and appreciated the fresh storyline. The movie is slowly inching closer to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #DreamGirl has a fabulous Week 1... Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana's highest Week 1 grosser... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr, Tue 7.40 cr, Wed 6.75 cr, Thu 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 72.20 cr. #India biz. HIT.

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures banner and it has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The movie stars Ayushmann, Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles with Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz play pivotal parts.

The film released on September 13, 2019.

Ayushmann's brilliant acting chops have left the audiences in awe of the actor and once again good content has fetched great ratings at the ticket counters.