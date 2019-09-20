close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
dream girl

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' enjoys a fab week at Box Office

Ayushmann's brilliant acting chops have left the audiences in awe of the actor and once again good content has fetched great ratings at the ticket counters.

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Dream Girl&#039; enjoys a fab week at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Dream Girl' has set the Box Office on fire. The audience has loved the performances of the stars and appreciated the fresh storyline. The movie is slowly inching closer to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #DreamGirl has a fabulous Week 1... Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana's highest Week 1 grosser... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr, Tue 7.40 cr, Wed 6.75 cr, Thu 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 72.20 cr. #India biz. HIT.

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures banner and it has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The movie stars Ayushmann, Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles with Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz play pivotal parts.

The film released on September 13, 2019.

Ayushmann's brilliant acting chops have left the audiences in awe of the actor and once again good content has fetched great ratings at the ticket counters.

 

Tags:
dream girldream girl collectionsDream Girl box office collectionsAyushmann KhurranaNushrat BharuchaBalaji Motion PicturesEkta Kapoor
Next
Story

Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput starrer maintains box office stronghold

Must Watch

PT5M6S

Rape-accused Swami Chinmayanand arrested by SIT, sent to 14-day judicial custody