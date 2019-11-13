Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' heads to Hong Kong

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's "Dream Girl" will release in Hong Kong on December 5.

Zee Studios International, who distributed the film globally earlier this year, has partnered with MM2 to release the film in Hong Kong.

In "Dream Girl", a comedy-drama directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Ayushmann played the role of a man with the talent of impersonating a woman's voice. The comedy drama is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and also features Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor.

On taking the film to Hong Kong, Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication & International Film Distribution, Zee Entertainment, said: "The quirky tale of 'Dream Girl' transcends boundaries! A film that has emerged to be one of the biggest entertainers of the year marks 5th Bollywood release in this non-traditional market after 'Barfi', 'Dangal', 'Secret Superstar' and 'Hichki'. It's always a great feeling to take such films to the unconventional territories and witness the diaspora's reaction towards this film."