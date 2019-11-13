close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' heads to Hong Kong

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's "Dream Girl" will release in Hong Kong on December 5.

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Dream Girl&#039; heads to Hong Kong

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's "Dream Girl" will release in Hong Kong on December 5.

Zee Studios International, who distributed the film globally earlier this year, has partnered with MM2 to release the film in Hong Kong.

In "Dream Girl", a comedy-drama directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Ayushmann played the role of a man with the talent of impersonating a woman's voice. The comedy drama is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and also features Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor.

On taking the film to Hong Kong, Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication & International Film Distribution, Zee Entertainment, said: "The quirky tale of 'Dream Girl' transcends boundaries! A film that has emerged to be one of the biggest entertainers of the year marks 5th Bollywood release in this non-traditional market after 'Barfi', 'Dangal', 'Secret Superstar' and 'Hichki'. It's always a great feeling to take such films to the unconventional territories and witness the diaspora's reaction towards this film."

Tags:
Ayushmann Khurranadream girlNushrat Bharucha
Next
Story

Yami Gautam: It's not easy to be self-made in Bollywood

Must Watch

PT15M25S

5W1H: 13th November 2019