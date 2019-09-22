close

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' moves towards Rs 100 crore mark

New Delhi: Bollywood has time and again come up with films that are rich in content and take the box office by storm once they hit the silver screens. Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Dream Girl' is one such film and continues raking in moolah despite new releases this Friday.

The film has minted over Rs 86 crore already and is now moving towards the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#DreamGirl jumps again on [second] Sat... Is racing towards ₹ 100 cr mark... Will be #AyushmannKhurrana's second century, after #BadhaaiHo... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 86.60 cr. #India biz. HIT.”

The film released on September 13, and proved to be a winner at box office! The comic entertainer has Nushrat Bharucha playing the female lead and is directed by Raaj Shandilyaa.

It became Ayushmann Khuarrana's highest opener so far by collecting a whopping 10 crores on day one and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

