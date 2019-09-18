close

dream girl

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' refuses to slow down at box office—Check out collections

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl' released on September 13 and is directed by Raaj Shaandilya.

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' refuses to slow down at box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana leaves us impressed with his choice of films. Be it playing an intense role as an IAS officer, a boy next door or a comic role, the highly talented actor never disappoints us.

His latest outing 'Dream Girl' refuses to slow down at box office and continues pulling people to theatres. The film is close to minting Rs 60 crore within less than a week of its release and it surely is a reason to celebrate!

Sharing the latest collections on Twitter, noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#DreamGirl is a HIT... Refuses to slow down... Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ total... Biz in Week 2 - when it faces multiple new movies - is pivotal, will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr, Tue 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 59.40 cr. #India biz.”

The film released on September 13 and is directed by Raaj Shaandilya.

It also stars Nushrat Bharucha and Anu Kapoor among others.

'Dream Girl' is produced by Ekta Kapoor and marks Nushrat and Ayushmann's first film together.

dream girlAyushmann KhurranaNushrat Bharucha
