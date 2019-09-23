close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
dream girl

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' set to enter Rs 100 cr at Box office

His latest release 'Dream Girl' has vowed the audiences and impressed the critics as well.

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Dream Girl&#039; set to enter Rs 100 cr at Box office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Talented B-Town find, actor Ayushmann Khurrana's recent movie choices have proved to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. His latest release 'Dream Girl' has vowed the audiences and impressed the critics as well.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #DreamGirl continues its dominance... Will cruise past ₹ cr mark today... Will be #EktaKapoor’s second century [after #EkVillain]... Also #AyushmannKhurrana’s second century [after #BadhaaiHo]... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr. Total: ₹ 97.65 cr. #India biz.

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures banner and it has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The movie stars Ayushmann, Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles with Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz play pivotal parts.

'Dream Girl' released on September 13, 2019.

Ayushmann's brilliant acting chops have left the audiences in awe of the actor and once again good content has fetched great ratings at the ticket counters.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
dream girldream girl collectionsDream Girl box office collectionsAyushmann KhurranaNushrat Bharucha
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' moves towards Rs 100 crore mark

Must Watch

PT21M16S

PM Modi, Trump raises the issue of terror at 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston