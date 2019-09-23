Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' set to enter Rs 100 cr at Box office

New Delhi: Talented B-Town find, actor Ayushmann Khurrana's recent movie choices have proved to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. His latest release 'Dream Girl' has vowed the audiences and impressed the critics as well.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #DreamGirl continues its dominance... Will cruise past ₹ cr mark today... Will be #EktaKapoor’s second century [after #EkVillain]... Also #AyushmannKhurrana’s second century [after #BadhaaiHo]... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr. Total: ₹ 97.65 cr. #India biz.

#DreamGirl biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 25.45 cr

Total: ₹ 97.65 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.#DreamGirl benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 4

₹ 75 cr: Day 8

⭐️ Will hit ₹ cr on Day 11 [second Mon].#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2019

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures banner and it has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The movie stars Ayushmann, Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles with Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz play pivotal parts.

'Dream Girl' released on September 13, 2019.

Ayushmann's brilliant acting chops have left the audiences in awe of the actor and once again good content has fetched great ratings at the ticket counters.