Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' stays steady at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has tasted success with yet another comedy drama 'Dream Girl'. The movie stars Nushrat Bharucha in the lead role opposite Ayushmann. The film has been received well by the makers and critics alike.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #DreamGirl [Week 3] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.30 cr, Sun 6.50 cr, Mon 2 cr, Tue 2.50 cr, Wed 85 lakhs. Total: ₹ 132.35 cr. #India biz.

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The movie stars Ayushmann, Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles with Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz play pivotal parts.

Ayushmann has movies like Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo, keeping him busy in 2019 and 2020 so far.

The film released on September 13, 2019.