Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' trends high at Box Office

New Delhi: The talented B-Town find, Ayushmann Khurrana's recent movie choices prove that he is picking the right scripts. His latest 'Dream Girl' has also turned out to be a money spinner, trending high at the Box Office.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote:

#DreamGirl is a money spinner... Excellent trending on weekdays... Eyes ₹ 72 cr [+/-] in Week 1... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr, Tue 7.40 cr, Wed 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 66.15 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 19, 2019

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures banner and it has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The movie stars Ayushmann, Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles with Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz play pivotal parts.

The film released on September 13, 2019.

Ayushmann's brilliant acting chops have left the audiences in awe of the actor and once again good content has fetched great ratings at the ticket counters.