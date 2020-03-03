Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' crosses Rs 55 cr at Box Office

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' has managed to cross Rs 55 crore at the Box Office so far. The film has not been a money-spinner much like his previous ventures. However, it did earn him rave reviews for the performance.

In fact, all the actors in supporting roles too have been appreciated widely by the viewers. The film is based on the topic of homophobia and how our society reacts to a young couple coming out in the open about their sexual preferences. It has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures online. He wrote:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners respectively. The comedy-drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles with veteran actors like Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao in pivotal parts.

After starring in movies like 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Dream Girl', Ayushmann continues his Midas touch in a powerful and bold concept-based entertainer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.