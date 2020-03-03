हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' crosses Rs 55 cr at Box Office

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners respectively. 

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan&#039; crosses Rs 55 cr at Box Office

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' has managed to cross Rs 55 crore at the Box Office so far. The film has not been a money-spinner much like his previous ventures. However, it did earn him rave reviews for the performance. 

In fact, all the actors in supporting roles too have been appreciated widely by the viewers. The film is based on the topic of homophobia and how our society reacts to a young couple coming out in the open about their sexual preferences. It has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya. 

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures online. He wrote:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners respectively. The comedy-drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles with veteran actors like Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao in pivotal parts. 

After starring in movies like 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Dream Girl', Ayushmann continues his Midas touch in a powerful and bold concept-based entertainer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

 

Tags:
Shubh Mangal Zyada SaavdhanShubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan collectionsBox Office collectionsAyushmann KhurranaHomosexualityJitendra KumarHomophobia
Next
Story

Bollywood news - Ranveer Singh very easy guy to work: '83' co-actor Saqib Saleem

Must Watch

PT9M45S

News 50: अब तक की 50 बड़ी ख़बरें | Hindi News | Top News | Breaking News | Latest News | Today News