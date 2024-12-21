Azaad Hai Tu Song: Ajay Devgn To Launch Title Track Tomorrow At Grand Event In Bhubaneswar

New Delhi: With 'Birangay' turning into a chartbuster and captivating audiences with its infectious beats, the makers of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's debut starrer Azaad are excited to unveil the teaser of the title track Azaad Hai Tu, a heartfelt tribute to animal lovers.

Releasing the teaser today, the makers offer a sneak peek into Azaad and the beautiful bond he shares with Ajay Devgn and Aaman Devgan. Their adorable friendship, set against a picturesque backdrop, is sure to melt hearts. Sung by Arijit Singh, the soulful track is composed by Amit Trivedi, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The much-awaited title track,''Azaad Hai Tu,'' will be launched by Ajay Devgn, along with Aaman Devgn, Rasha Thadani, director Abhishek Kapoor, and producer Pragya Kapoor, at a grand event in Bhubaneswar during the DAV United Fest, in the presence of a 20,000-strong crowd.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad also stars Ajay Devgn in a powerful role, alongside Diana Penty. The film also mark debut of Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film promises an intense tale of love and loyalty and is set to hit theaters on 17th January 2025.