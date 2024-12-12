Baaghi 4: Beauty Queen Harnaaz Sandhu’s Bollywood Debut CONFIRMED!

Harnaaz Sandhu, who is the winner of the Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant, is all set to make her debut in Hindi cinema with the Tiger Shroff-starrer “Baaghi 4”.

An announcement was made on X by the official handle of Nadiadwala Grandson, which read: “From #MissUniverse to the #BaaghiUniverse! Presenting our new #NGETalent, the lady Rebel in #Baaghi4 - @HarnaazKaur #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @NimmaAHarsha Releasing in cinemas on 5th Sept 2025.”

Harnaaz is the third entrant from India to win Miss Universe. She was previously feted with the crown for Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019, and was a semifinalist at Femina Miss India 2019 pageant.

Born in Gurdaspur district, Punjab, Harnaaz in 2006, she moved to England, before returning to India two years later and settling in Chandigarh. Prior to becoming Miss Universe, Sandhu was pursuing a master's degree in public administration.

On December 10, it was announced that actress Sonam Bajwa is set to star alongside Tiger Shroff in ‘Baaghi 4’. Filming for the film has begun. It was on November 18, Tiger announced the fourth installment of his “Baaghi” franchise, which will be directed by A.

Harsha, and that the actioner will hit the screens on September 5, 2025. Talking about the franchise, “Baaghi”, an action thriller, first released in 2016 and was directed by Sabbir Khan. A partial remake of the 2004 Telugu film “Varsham” with a climax inspired by the 2011 Indonesian film “The Raid: Redemption”. The film had Tiger, Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu.

“Baaghi 2”, which was directed by Ahmed Khan, released in 2018. It was a remake of the Telugu film “Kshanam”.

The second installment had Tiger alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal and Arravya Sharma. The third installment of the movie, which was again directed by Ahmed Khan, was partially inspired from Tamil film Vettai, stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

A Sajid Nadiadwala franchise, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, the film is set to release on September 5, 2025.