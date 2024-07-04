New Delhi: The announcement of uniting these three powerhouse figures—producer Sajid Nadiadwala, superstar Salman Khan, and director AR Murugadoss—has heightened excitement to its peak and now, another potent personality has joined the team: Sathyaraj.

Renowned for his role as Kattappa in the iconic 'Baahubali' franchise, Sathyaraj brings his talent to 'Sikandar.' The actor started filming for the film recently along with Prateik Babbar.

This update adds to the film's exhilarating progress. Having portrayed diverse roles on screen, witnessing Sathyaraj alongside other prominent figures of the entertainment world in "Sikandar" promises a thrilling experience.

We're elated to welcome you on board #Sathyaraj sir! Honoured to have you in team #Sikandar __

Happy to collaborate with our very own @prateikbabbar once again! __

And we can't wait for everyone to experience this cinematic excellence on the big screens! _ #SajidNadiadwala's_ pic.twitter.com/ulg4IOac1h July 4, 2024

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson, 'Sikandar,' directed by AR Murugadoss, stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. This action-packed entertainer guarantees an unparalleled cinematic experience, slated for the Eid 2025 weekend.