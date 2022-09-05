New Delhi: Makers of the upcoming action entertainer film `Babli Bouncer` unveiled the trailer on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Disney+ Hotstar dropped the trailer, which they captioned, "Asola Fatehpur ki yeh chhori, is here to do some `Bouncergiri`! Get ready to meet #BabliBouncer, trailer out now! #BabliBouncerOnHotstar streaming from Sept 23 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Helmed by the National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar, `Babli Bouncer` is all set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from September 23, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In the 2-minute 30-second-long trailer, actor Tamannaah Bhatia can be seen in a funny and action avatar, as she is portraying the role of a woman bouncer.

Fans of the actress could not keep calm as soon as the trailer of the film was released and started showering their love and excitement in the comments section. “Tammy absolutely rocks,” said one fan with a heart emoji. “cant wait for this anymore,” added another fan with love and heart emojis.

'Babli Bouncer' is touted as a coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone set in the real `bouncer town` of North India - Asola Fatepur. It will see Tamannaah Bhatia in a never seen before avatar, as Babli Bouncer.

Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, `Babli Bouncer` is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Tamannaah`s other film `Gurtunda Seetakala` is also slated to hit the theatres on the same day, September 23, 2022. Helmed by Nagashekhar, the film is a romantic drama which also stars south actor Satya Dev in a prominent role.