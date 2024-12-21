Baby John: Varun Dhawan Starrer Unites 8 Global Action Maestros For High-Octane Sequences

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan's Baby John, set to release in five days, promises a thrilling cinematic experience with director Kalees collaborating with eight international action directors for high-octane sequences.

Eight massive action scenes in the movie have been choreographed by renowned international action directors Anl Arasu, Stunt Silva, Anbariv, Yannick Ben, Sunil Rodrigues, Kaloyan Vodenicharov, Manohar Verma, and Bronwin October, with each director uniquely assigned to a high-octane sequence.

Varun Dhawan reflected on his experience with the action sequences in Baby John, saying, “The scale of action in this film is massive, and I’ve personally performed nearly all the stunts myself, with minimal use of a body double. Working with Kalees was a challenge in the best way—he pushed me to explore my physical limits every day. One of the most demanding scenes had me hanging upside down for over six hours, which tested my endurance like never before. I remember Atlee stepping in at one point to remind us to prioritize safety and not let the pursuit of perfection lead to unnecessary risks. It’s been a tough but fulfilling journey.”

Director Kalees on getting 8 expert international action directors on board for Baby John says, “We were fortunate to have assembled a team of eight renowned action directors, each bringing their unique expertise to craft distinct and thrilling fight sequences. It was an absolute privilege to collaborate with the crème de la crème of action directors from both India and abroad, resulting in a truly exceptional cinematic experience.”

Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, national award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Directed by Kalees, Baby John is set to hit theaters on 25th December 2024.