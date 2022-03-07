‘Bachchhan Paandey’ song Saare Bolo Bewafa out, Akshay Kumar’s energetic moves will make you groove

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ third song ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ is out after the huge success of the two songs – ‘Maar Khayega’ and ‘Meri Jaan’. While the song teaser gave us a hint of what it’s going to be, ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ certainly lives up to its expectations, and is an out and out Akshay Kumar song. The superstar can be seen in his element with his killer swag in the energetic dance number.

“Ab dil tootne ki goonj sunaye deygee kyunki saare zor se bolingey…Bewafa,” wrote Akshay Kumar as he shared a post on the song on his Instagram.

Akshay Kumar’s antics as the lead protagonist ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ in ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ and his energy takes it a notch higher. Composed and penned by Jaani and sung by B Praak, the song has got a desi setting and feel to it, with Akshay and his troupe taking the charge.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is directed by Farhad Samji. Apart from Akshay and Kriti, the film also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film trailer has received a lot of positive response.

‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022.