Bad News OTT Release: Comedy Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri And Ammy Virk Streaming On This Platform - Deets Inside

New Delhi: The leading entertainment platform in India, Prime Video, has announced the global streaming premiere of the highly anticipated comedy film 'Bad Newz', available for Prime members starting today. This engaging film is now accessible in Hindi across over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

'Bad Newz' is directed by Anand Tiwari and presented by Prime Video in collaboration with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. The film features a stellar cast including Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the lead roles, with notable performances from Neha Dhupia, Sheeba Chaddha, Neha Sharma, Vijaylaxmi Singh, and Faisal Rashid.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, 'Bad Newz' is a comedy with a unique twist. The storyline, inspired by real events, follows Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri), who discovers she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers, played by Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. This revelation ignites a humorous rivalry between the two men as they vie for Saloni’s affection amidst a whirlwind of comedic chaos.

Prime Video continues to offer its members unparalleled access to top entertainment, with 'Bad Newz' marking the latest addition to its diverse lineup. Prime membership in India provides extensive benefits, including exclusive content, savings, and convenience, all for ₹1499 per year.