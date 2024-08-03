Bad Newz Box Office: Triptii Dimri’s Starrer Hits The 100 Crore Club

New Delhi: Actress Triptii Dimri continues to captivate audiences nationwide with her compelling performances and undeniable screen presence. Adding to her list of achievements, her latest film 'Bad Newz' has now entered the prestigious 100-crore club. The film has now crossed the 100 crore mark, earning a whopping 102.77 crore GBOC in just two weeks.

This milestone marks Triptii's first entry into the prestigious 100 crore club as a lead actress. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Triptii's career, highlighting her growing popularity and solidifying her status as a rising star.

Tripti Dimri's Debut

Returning to her career beginnings in 2018, she debuted with Sajid Ali's Laila Majnu, capturing the audience's attention with her remarkable talent. She continued to build her filmography with significant projects such as Bulbbul and Qala, both of which showcased her versatility and acting prowess. Following these successes, she also enjoyed commercial acclaim with a small yet impactful role in the blockbuster Animal.

Recently, Triptii was seen in the film Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Her chemistry with both male actors has been widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike, adding to the film's success.

'Bad News', released on July 19, is set to make its OTT debut soon, reportedly acquired by Amazon Prime Video.