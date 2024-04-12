Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentMovies
BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Starts With Crossing Rs 30 Crore Worldwide

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the highly anticipated action flick has made a significant impact, emerging as a box office winner with a whopping collection of 36.33 cr worldwide. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 02:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Starts With Crossing Rs 30 Crore Worldwide Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Pooja Entertainment's action entertainer  "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff storms into cinemas, captivating audiences and delivering impressive box office numbers. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the highly anticipated action flick has made a significant impact, emerging as a box office winner with a whopping collection of 36.33 cr worldwide.

Benefiting from the festive Eid holiday, the film has enjoyed a robust start, drawing moviegoers from all corners to witness its exhilarating narrative unfold. Garnering widespread acclaim for its adrenaline-pumping sequences and stellar performances, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" sets the stage for a triumphant theatrical run.

The buzz surrounding the film's release has translated into packed theaters and soaring ticket sales, with anticipation reaching fever pitch. With the weekend on the horizon, expectations are high for a blockbuster turnout as eager audiences spread the word and rush to theaters to experience the thrill firsthand.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. The film has released worldwide in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Intolerance of American police
DNA Video
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
DNA Video
DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report of AIIMS on children's diapers
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify fake medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Indians in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Kejriwal involved in liquor scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA Video
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?