'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' To 'Fighter' - 10 Much-Awaited Movies Fans Cannot Wait To Watch In 2024

New Delhi: In 2023, Bollywood seems to have caught the pace back again after the pandemic. And while it brought us some big films, 2024 will only get bigger, especially with Akshay Kumar being its true entertainer.

Here are 10 movies from next year, we need to look forward to...

1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Starring two of the biggest action stars - Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is truly awaited.

2. Pushpa 2

We saw Allu Arjun's character rise in the film, now we need to see him rule in Pushpa 2.

3. Welcome To Jungle

Another fun entertainer coming from Akshay Kumar is Welcome To The Jungle. The film is the third installment in the Welcome franchise and its stellar ensemble promises a riot.

4. Fighter

Another actioner awaited by fans is Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor's Fighter.

5. Game Changer

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will also leave fans stunned as they share screen space in this one.

6. Merry Christmas

Yet another Pan-India film this Katrina Kaif starrer with Vijay Sethupathi will leave all of us mind-blown.

7. Housefull 5

Another ensemble entertainer from Akshay Kumar will be Housefull 5. The film is sure to tickle our funny bones hard.

8. Kalki 2898 AD

Just like Akshay Kumar, even Deepika Padukone seems to be ruling 2024. Before Fighter, she will enthrall us with this Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starrer.

9. Sky Force

Another one coming from Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan will be the amazing film Sky Force. It also stars Nimrat Kaur and has an interesting story.

10. Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna will also treat us to an action-packed film with Yodha that just cannot be missed.