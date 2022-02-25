Badhaai Do Box Office report: Bhumi Pednekar-Rajkummar Rao's quirky drama hits jackpot, earns Rs 55 cr!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Badhaai Do Box Office report

New Delhi: Talented actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Badhaai Do’ hit theatres on February 11, 2022. The family entertainer has been hugely appreciated by the audience, fraternity and critics alike for its brilliant and thought-provoking and impeccable performances. 

Badhaai Do has been an extremely profitable venture for the makers, as it has earned Rs 55 crores from just non-theatrical collections. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi  (@bhumipednekar)

It has proved to be a very profitable film for the makers as they have successfully booked a profit of 74% on their budget. The makers have grabbed a good theatrical and nontheatrical deal for the film. Due to its excellent word of mouth, the film is running successfully till now and is expected to stay on the box office for a longer period in spite of the other releases. The film has shown phenomenal growth at the box office in the year 2022.

“Considering the Covid restrictions and 50 per cent seating capacity in cinema halls, ‘Badhaai Do’ is performing extremely well. While the Cost of Production (COP), PR & Marketing cost sums up to Rs 35 crores, it has earned an exceptional figure of Rs 55 crores from non-theatrical collections, which is a commendable figure," sources tell.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi  (@bhumipednekar)

The family entertainer is also credited to be the first LGBTQI film to release in UAE on the day of its release. 

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. The movie was released in theatres on 11th February and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.

 

