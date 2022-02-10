Badhaai Do new dialogue promo: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's secret love story under wraps - Watch

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming family entertainer 'Badhaai Do' have already created hype in the audience. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped a new dialogue promo that is quirky and keeps their love story a secret.

'Badhaai Do'trailer received a great response online from one and sundry. In the promo, from one end relatives keeps an eye on the chemistry which is going on between Shardul and Sumi (Rajkummar and Bhumi) whereas the couples try to escape the reality from them.

The makers have left the audience in a speculative situation to predict how the relatives are going to react when they will get to know the reality of Shardul and Sumi. Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

'Badhaai Do' releases on February 11, 2022, in theatres and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.