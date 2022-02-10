हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do new dialogue promo: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's secret love story under wraps - Watch

'Badhaai Do' releases on February 11, 2022, in theatres and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.

Badhaai Do new dialogue promo: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar&#039;s secret love story under wraps - Watch

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming family entertainer 'Badhaai Do' have already created hype in the audience. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped a new dialogue promo that is quirky and keeps their love story a secret.

'Badhaai Do'trailer received a great response online from one and sundry. In the promo, from one end relatives keeps an eye on the chemistry which is going on between Shardul and Sumi (Rajkummar and Bhumi) whereas the couples try to escape the reality from them.  

The makers have left the audience in a speculative situation to predict how the relatives are going to react when they will get to know the reality of Shardul and Sumi. Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

'Badhaai Do' releases on February 11, 2022, in theatres and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Badhaai DoBadhaai Do releaseRajkummar RaoBhumi Pednekarlavender wedding
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu expresses gratitude as people heap praises on 'Looop Lapeta'

Must Watch

PT2M22S

Election on Zee: Zee News appealed to the people, use your vote