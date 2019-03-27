हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badla

Badla box office collections: Amitabh Bachchan- Taapsee Pannu starrer maintains steady run

'Badla' has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh and is a remake of the 2016 Spanish film 'Contratiempo'.

Badla box office collections: Amitabh Bachchan- Taapsee Pannu starrer maintains steady run

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Badla' has been making the right kind of noise at box office. The film released on the occasion of International Women's Day, on March 8 and got rave reviews from critics as well as the audience. 'Badla' is a courtroom drama in which Taapsee plays the victim who calls a lawyer Badal Gupta (Amitabh Bachchan) when she is being framed for murder. 

The thriller has now minted over Rs 76 crore at box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote,

"#Badla continues to trend well on weekdays... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 90 lakhs. Total: ₹ 76.69 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 90.49 cr."

'Badla' marks Taapsee and Bachchan Senior's second collaboration after 'Pink'. This is one of the reasons that the thriller was highly anticipated by fans. 

It has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh and is a remake of the 2016 Spanish film 'Contratiempo'.

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment have produced the film. 

Badla Amitabh Bachchan Taapsee Pannu badla collections
