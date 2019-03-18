हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badla

Badla box office collections: Amitabh Bachchan's powerful act wins hearts

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. 

Badla box office collections: Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s powerful act wins hearts
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's powerful act in thriller 'Badla' has won a million hearts as the movie continues to maintain its solid grip at the Box Office. Directed by maverick filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, 'Badla' is still trending high at the ticket counters.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “#Badla is unstoppable and unshakable... Collects more than #CaptainMarvel in Weekend 2 [in fact, #Badla leads by a big margin]... Power of solid content... [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.60 cr, Sun 8.05 cr. Total: ₹ 56.70 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 66.90 cr.”

#Badla is trending superbly... Shatters the myth [within the industry] that film biz hits rock bottom during examinations and pre-Holi period... Despite new films taking away screens/shows, #Badla *Weekend 2* [₹ 18.70 cr] is slightly lower than *Weekend 1* [₹ 23.20 cr].

 

#Badla⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 38 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 18.70 cr

Total: ₹ 56.70 cr

India biz.

HIT.

The movie released on International Women's Day—March 8.

'Badla' happens to be a remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment. The movie has hugely benefitted from a strong word of mouth publicity.

It stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. They were first seen together in 2016 hit 'Pink'. 'Badla' also features Actress Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith amongst others.

 

