Badla Box Office report: Amitabh Bachchan starrer stays steady

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's latest release 'Badla' has once again proved that the director is a pro in handling thriller genre with much ease. The movie has received a warm reception from the masses and classes alike.

'Badla' has maintained a solid grip at the Box Office and it is quite evident from its collections. Noted film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter: “#Badla stands tall in Week 1... Solid trending on weekdays + absence of major releases this week will help #Badla dominate at the BO... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.85 cr, Wed 3.55 cr, Thu 3.65 cr. Total: ₹ 38 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 44.84 cr.”

#Badla has surpassed *Week 1* biz of #Pink and #102NotOut...

2019: #Badla ₹ 38 cr

2016: #Pink ₹ 35.91 cr

2018: #102NotOut ₹ 27.70 cr

India biz.

Ghosh's 'Badla' happens to be a remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment. The movie has hugely benefitted from a strong word of mouth publicity.

It released on International Women's Day—March 8.

Badla stars Big B and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. After 'Pink', this is the second time that Bachchan senior and Taapsee have shared the screen space together. Actress Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith play equally important roles in the thriller.

Have you seen 'Badla' yet?