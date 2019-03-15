हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
badla collections

Badla Box Office report: Amitabh Bachchan starrer stays steady

It released on International Women's Day—March 8.

Badla Box Office report: Amitabh Bachchan starrer stays steady

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's latest release 'Badla' has once again proved that the director is a pro in handling thriller genre with much ease. The movie has received a warm reception from the masses and classes alike.

'Badla' has maintained a solid grip at the Box Office and it is quite evident from its collections. Noted film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter: “#Badla stands tall in Week 1... Solid trending on weekdays + absence of major releases this week will help #Badla dominate at the BO... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.85 cr, Wed 3.55 cr, Thu 3.65 cr. Total: ₹ 38 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 44.84 cr.”

#Badla has surpassed *Week 1* biz of #Pink and #102NotOut...

2019: #Badla ₹ 38 cr

2016: #Pink ₹ 35.91 cr

2018: #102NotOut ₹ 27.70 cr

India biz.

Ghosh's 'Badla' happens to be a remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment. The movie has hugely benefitted from a strong word of mouth publicity.

It released on International Women's Day—March 8.

Badla stars Big B and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. After 'Pink', this is the second time that Bachchan senior and Taapsee have shared the screen space together. Actress Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith play equally important roles in the thriller.

Have you seen 'Badla' yet?

Tags:
badla collectionsbadla box office collectionsBadlaAmitabh BachchanTaapsee PannuSujoy GhoshShah Rukh Khan
Next
Story

22 Yards movie review: More personal than cricket

Must Watch

PT6M7S

Test match vs Bangladesh cancelled after New Zealand mosques shooting