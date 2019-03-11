हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taapsee Pannu

Badla gets a humungous response in international Box Office, rakes in $ 1.71 million

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla witnessed a huge growth in its box office collection ended the first weekend on a promising note. Not just in India but Badla has received an impressive response from the international audiences as well as it has garnered over $ 1.71 million in just three days. 

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla witnessed a huge growth in its box office collection ended the first weekend on a promising note. Not just in India but Badla has received an impressive response from the international audiences as well as it has garnered over $ 1.71 million in just three days. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Badla fares well in international markets... Total after Weekend 1: $ 1.710 mn [₹ 11.96 cr]. Few territories yet to report... 
Fri: $ 625k
Sat: $ 650k
Sun: $ 435k
Has performed best in...
UAE+GCC: $ 680k
USA+Canada: $ 586k
#Overseas,"

The film revolves around Taapsee Pannu's character Naina who  has been falsely accused of 

The film also stars Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles.

BADLA is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan. The crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

Taapsee PannuAmitabh Bachchanbadla collections
