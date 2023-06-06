topStoriesenglish2618324
BADTAMEEZ DIL

'Badtameez Dil' Trailer Out: Ridhi Dogra, Barun Sobti's Chemistry Impresses Fans, Fans Call Them 'Electrifying'

With back-to-back releases – ‘Asur 2’ and ‘Badtameez Dil’ in June – Ridhi Dogra feels quite excited to showcase her brilliant portrayal of two different characters to the audience and her fans. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Riding high on the success and critical acclaim of her latest release, ‘Asur 2’, Ridhi Dogra eagerly awaits the release of her next offering, ‘Badtameez Dil’, released on 9th June. 

With back-to-back releases – ‘Asur 2’ and ‘Badtameez Dil’ in June – Ridhi Dogra feels quite excited to showcase her brilliant portrayal of two different characters to the audience and her fans. While she walked away with huge accolades for her stellar performance in ‘Asur 2’ released on June 1 on Jio Cinema, she is looking forward to ‘Badtameez Dil’ alongside Barun Sobti releasing on June 9 on Amazon Mini TV. 

The impressive trailer of ‘Badtameez Dil’ launched recently sees the prolific performer in a fresh, bubbly avatar. Apart from her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Barun Sobti, Ridhi has been hugely praised for her impressive look, impressive dialogue delivery and incredible performance as her character Liz in the series. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra)

The trailer of ‘Badtameez Dil’ came with a lot of reasons for Ridhi’s fans to shower their love for her that have flooded the social media universe with immense love from her huge fan army – Ridhian. From dropping in the comments to praise her acting potential to referring to her as the new Crush to praising her amazing dialogue delivery in the character of Liz, Ridhi totally captured the hearts of the audience.

Finally, the trailer of ‘Badtameez Dil is here. I can’t wait to meet you Liz and Karan. Congratulations and all the best @iRidhiDogra @BarunSobtisays It’s coming on 9th June on @amazonminiTV 

Tu badi antique cheez hai yaar, museum mein hona chahiye tujhe @iRidhiDogra is the cutest bean, love herr june 9 come already – BadtameezDil #RidhiDogra 

Just saw Badtameez Dil trailer and Ridhi is lookingggg so good & refreshing… Sheer Range, first Nushrat and now Liz. Can’t wait!! 

Starting 2023 with ‘Lakadbagga’ in January this year, followed by ‘Asur 2’ and ‘Badtameez Dil’, this year is going to be the most exciting one for Ridhi, as she has an impressive line-up including ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Jawan’ amongst others.

