Bajrangi Bhaijaan To Re-Release In Theaters? Director Kabir Khan Drops Hint

Abu Dhabi: Director Kabir Khan, best known for his hit film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' starring superstar Salman Khan expressed his desire to see the movie return to theatres.

While speaking to ANI during a group media interaction, Kabir shared his excitement about the possibility of re-releasing the film next year, which marks its 10th anniversary.

Kabir said, "If we get, you know, if the audience sort of reaches out to us and says, you know, re-release Bajrangi Bhaijaan, it's only 10 years next year, we probably might end up doing that."

When asked about his favourite memory with Salman Khan, Kabir said, "Do you know, I've done three films with Salman, so to pick out one moment with him is extremely difficult. There have been just so many moments. Such a lovely journey with Salman that I've had, starting from the Tiger series to Bajrangi Bhaijaan. So it's really impossible for me to pick out one moment."

The film, which tells the story of a man's journey to reunite a lost Pakistani girl with her family, has touched the hearts of many.

The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair, held in Abu Dhabi. Bollywood's biggest celebrities graced the event, including icons like Hema Malini, Rekha, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.